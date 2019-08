Robert L. “Bobby” Martin Sr.

Robert L. “Bobby” Martin Sr., 72, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.