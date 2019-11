Robert L. Joshu

Robert L. Joshu, 91, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye and Fr. Zachary Edgar as celebrants. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.