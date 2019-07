Robert L. Planitz, 93, of Granite City, passed away July 17, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.