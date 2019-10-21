Robert Lee Black

Robert Lee Black, 92, of Perryville, Mo., died Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center.

He was born January 9, 1927, in Xenia, Ill., the son of Lee and Beulah P. (Burroughs) Black.

He first married Thelma (Kiger) Black. She preceded him in death. He then married Ruth Marie (Harper) Black on July 8, 1972. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2017.

Robert was a machinist at Granite City Steel Mill. He was a U.S. Army WW II veteran and was of Methodist faith.

He is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Hilmer of Madison, Marjorie Lutz of Edwardsville, and Anita Bunce of Elgin, Ill.; one grandson, David Look; five stepchildren and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives and one brother, Howard.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville. Burial was at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Jefferson Barracks, Mo.

Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.