Robert Lee Hayes Sr.

Robert Lee Hayes Sr., 88, of Granite City, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Robert deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private family service will be held at his church. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.