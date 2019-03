Robert Leroy Powell Jr.

Robert Leroy Powell Jr., 45, of Collinsville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, in Collinsville.

The family will hold a memorial service from 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, March 28, at Alpha & Omega Christian Fellowship, 3301 Harvard Place in Collinsville.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.