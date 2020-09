Robert M. “Bob” Brockway Jr.

Robert M. “Bob” Brockway Jr., 67, of Godfrey died at 6 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at his residence, under the care of OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.