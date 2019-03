Robert R. “Bob” Lamb Sr., 73, of Granite City, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating.