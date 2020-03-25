Robert R. Stonum

Robert R. Stonum, 57, of Biehle, Mo., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1962, in Granite City to Bob and Julia (Sedej) Stonum. Bob attended Granite City Schools.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Keith, whom he married in July 2000. Bob was the owner/operator of SEMO Shine in Biehle, Mo. He loved driving tractor-trailer trucks, grilling and detailing trucks.

Other survivors include his stepson, Tommy (Juanita) Gowen of Perryville, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Sharon (Dwayne) Manche and Mary (Joey) Ernst of Perryville, Mo.; two brothers, Ottie Edwards of Granite City and Joe (Josephine) Stack of Tijuana, Mexico; two sisters, Mary Kay (Harold) Newman of Gillespie, Ill., and Deborah Stack (Bill Goodman) of Granite City; brother-in-law Mike Ervin of Chicago, aunt Mille Stonum of Granite City, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews and a great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Mary E. Stonum, and sisters, Anna Stonum-Ervin and Christine Hornberger.

Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, Mo., is in charge of arrangements, which will be held at a later date.