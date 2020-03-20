Robert Rolwes, 88, of Alton, passed away on March 20, 2020, at his home in Alton.
Graveside services will be private at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
