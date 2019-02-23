Robert Thomas Karlas
Robert Thomas Karlas, 89, of Godfrey, died at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
