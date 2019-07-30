Robert Wayne Smith Sr., 66, of Madison, IL, passed away at 4:11 a.m. Fri. July 26, 2019.

He was born Oct. 10, 1952 in Granite City to the late Arthur & Edna (Mize) Smith. Robert retired from the Madison School District after many years of service.

He is survived by 3 sons: Robert Wayne (Susan) Smith Jr. of Collinsville, IL, John-Paul Smith of Granite City and Samuel Smith of Madison, IL; 2 granddaughters: Ava & Ella Smith; a grandson: Caleb Clark; and a sister: Joyce (Ron) Mueller of Collinsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Billy Joe Smith; and a sister: Helen Sellers.

Services are private. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.