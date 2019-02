Robert William Wilson

Robert William Wilson, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.