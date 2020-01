Roberta “Bobbie” Evans

Roberta L. “Bobbie” Evans, 65, of Bethalto, passed away at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

A celebration of life memorial will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at CrossPoint Southern Baptist Church in Roxana. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.