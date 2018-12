Roberta Ann Atkins, 62, of Godfrey, passed away at 1 p.m. Monday, December 3, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Godfrey. Rev. Steve Friese will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.