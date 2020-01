Roberta F. Darragh

Roberta F. Darragh, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, in the chapel at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating.