Roberta Fuller, 60, of Jerseyville, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fieldon at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.