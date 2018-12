Robin Louise Gremaud, 62, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Rich Smallie officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.