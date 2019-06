Robyn Allyson Nash

Robyn Allyson Nash, 55, of Bethalto passed away peacefully at 3:15 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Saint Louis University with her family by her side, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will be private Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.