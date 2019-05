Robyn Ann Richardson

Robyn Ann Richardson, 60, of Staunton, passed away at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, where services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, with Greg Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.