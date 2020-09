Roger Kamp

Roger Kamp, 79, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home in Alton.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Father Jermey Paulin officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.