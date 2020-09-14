Roger Kingsbury Dyer

Early Sunday morning on September 6, 2020 Roger Kingsbury Dyer (age 68) was taken to be with the Lord. Roger was delivered on January 30, 1952 as the fourth of six children born to David Patterson and Eloise Miles Dyer, formerly of Eagles Nest Road in Waynesville, NC. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters: David, Allen, Margaret, and Carolyn. His parents and his sister Bonnie have already passed. In addition, Roger is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, as well as 19 great nieces and nephews.

Even at a young age, Roger was a very hard worker and always appreciated having a job to do. He was quite strong and was able to lift and haul heavy loads of fence rails, firewood, and rocks. The strength he developed by hard work as a child translated into an outstanding high school athletic career. He started and lettered several years in basketball and football.

In Tuscola High School he was also a member or the Honor Society, President of the Student Council, and President of the Student Body. Roger was a committed Christian and was President of the Episcopal Youth Churchmen and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Unfortunately, when Roger was in his early 20’s, his Christian faith appeared to cool and he became very involved in a secular religion. On a trip related to this cultic activity, he was driving on a busy Georgia highway when his car flipped and rolled several times. Roger’s accident was witnessed by a surgeon who had recently lost his son in a similar accident. But for the immediate, heroic, and life sustaining efforts administered at the scene by this surgeon, Roger would have died immediately.

Even so, Roger sustained massive head trauma and internal injuries. He was in a coma for three months and his mother remained by his hospital bed continuously playing recorded scriptures and scripture songs to her unconscious son. After he regained consciousness and was well enough to leave the hospital, he was required to appear before a judge to adjudicate the accident. In the court proceedings, little was said about the actual accident but the judge told Roger at length that Jesus Christ had died for his sins and faith in Christ was the only way to salvation. Roger subsequently rededicated himself to his Lord and Savior. Roger then attended Hazelwood Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir.

Subsequent to this accident, Roger enjoyed his work in production at Haywood Vocational Opportunities in Waynesville North Carolina. He lived at home with his parents for a period of time and then moved to an assisted living facility. At this facility Roger readily shared his faith with other residents, with staff, and with visitors alike. He was known as “The Preacher” and was elected president of the residents. Gladly would he pray for anyone he encountered. Gladly would he share a scripture or word of encouragement.

Among Roger’s favorite bible verses were the words of Jesus as recorded in the Gospel of Mathew:

“‘You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.”

Memorials can be made to

Hazelwood Presbyterian Church

368 Hazelwood Ave.

Waynesville, NC 28786

