Roger Wendell Chrisman, 77, of Alton, died at 12:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 20, 1943, in Springfield, Ill., the son of the late Wendell L. and Viola (Meisenhelder) Chrisman. He served in the U.S. Army as a missile crewman at the Nike Missile base in Marine, Ill. Roger was a member of Bethalto Church of God and was the owner of Rogers Mobile small engine lawn mower shop in East Alton. On February 16, 1963, in Jerseyville, he married Donna Ridenhour and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Vanessa Weishaupt (Tim) of Wood River and Tonya Warren (Eric) of Pacific, Mo.; six grandchildren, Brendan Weishaupt, Blake Weishaupt, Tyler Warren, Alyssa Warren, Andrew Warren and Madilynn Warren; and one sister, Sandra Paul of Wapella, Ill.

A private memorial service with full military honors from VFW Post 1308 will be held at the Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.