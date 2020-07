Roman Nicholas Thomeczek

Roman Nicholas Thomeczek, 19, died at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.