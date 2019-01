Ronald D. Yelverton

Ronald D. Yelverton, 72, of Highland, died Sunday, January 20, 2019, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-9 p.m. Saturday, January 26, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 3, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edwardsville, with Fr. Joel J. Morsch officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland at a later date.