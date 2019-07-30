East Alton—Ronald E. Jeffries, 76, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
www.paynicfh.com
East Alton—Ronald E. Jeffries, 76, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
www.paynicfh.com
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018