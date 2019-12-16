Ronald Elgie Scott
Ronald Elgie Scott, 69, of Godfrey, died at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyvillle.
Private memorial services will be at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. George Van Voorhis will officiate.
