Ronald Gene Bottens, 81, of Alton, entered his heavenly home on July 10, 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McClassin and Jim Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at Ellwood Cemetery in Breese.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.