Ronald Jerry Evans

Ronald Jerry Evans, 77, of Bethalto, passed away July 27, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 20, 1943, in Otterville, Ill. Ron is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Twichell; sister Juanita Schoene; companion Brenda Law; stepson Michael Cole and his wife, Angela; sisters-in-law Beverly Evans and Rollynda Morrow; a nephew, nieces, cousins, and his ex-wife, Ann Chandler.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Lonnie Evans; his mother and father, Velma and Ernest Evans; his brother Ernest Rodell Evans; his wife JoAnn Cole Evans; and his brother-in-law, Robert Schoene.

Ron was employed by Laclede Steel for many years as a pipefitter and by Aramark in the Alton School District. He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1961 and played on the EA-WR Oilers baseball team that finished second in the 1961 Illinois State Finals. He ran cross country for EA-WR and finished 10th in 1960, and 9th in 1961 at the Illinois State Track Meets. Ron coached girls softball for many years. He also played softball and baseball on several local teams. He loved sports, was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, and loved watching them win the World Series in 2016.

According to his wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.