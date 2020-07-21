Ronald Lee Allen

Ronald Lee Allen, 88, formerly of Godfrey, passed away at 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, July 27, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Godfrey. Family would like to request masks to be worn. A private graveside will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery.