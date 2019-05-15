Ronald Lee Christeson
Ronald Lee Christeson, 61, of Alton, passed away at 10:57 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Ronald Lee Christeson
