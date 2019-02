Ronald P. “Ronnie” Yates

Ronald P. “Ronnie” Yates, 68, of Wood River, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Military burial rites will be provided by Alton VFW No. 1308. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Woodland Hill Cemetery.