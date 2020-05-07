Ronald Richards, age 68, of Elsah, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home.
Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
