Ronald (Ron) Jesse Hagen

Ronald (Ron) Jesse Hagen (59) went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Portland, OR.

Ron was born on January 19, 1961 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Harold S. & Maudie M. (Kennon) Hagen.

He is survived by two sons, Dustin Hagen and Devin Hagen, a daughter-in-law, Miranda Hagen, a grandson, Harrison Hagen, six (6) siblings, Joyce Wheatley, Allison Hagen, Sharon Hagen, Russell Hagen, Kenneth (Kenny) Hagen, and David Hagen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was a skilled mechanic and craftsman, working in the envelope manufacturing industry for most of his life. Ron carried an overt passion for his trade throughout his career and was widely regarding as a dedicated and skilled envelope machine adjuster by his peers. His other skills ranged from being a handyman, fixing up his home and others, repairing automobiles – a quintessential jack of all trades.

Ron was known for his witty sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He enjoyed cooking delicious food for his family and friends to enjoy while sharing a meal and a laugh. He would often go the extra mile for the enjoyment of others, showing his unbridled love and hospitality. Ron was a loving father, friend, and a new, proud grandfather.

Visitation (9 AM – 11 AM) and funeral services (11 AM – 11:45 AM) will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL, with his brother, Minister David Hagen officiating.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing to protect those with pre-existing health conditions and to be courteous to others. Occupancy guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed and enforced.

Inurnment will be privately-held at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.

