Ronald W. Owens

Ronald W. Owens, 61, of Bloomington, Ill., formerly of Granite City, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Ill.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. Jennifer Warren Hauser officiating.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.