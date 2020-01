Ronnie D. Garner, 67, of Alton, died at 1:58 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral procession will leave at 9 a.m. January 29, 2020, from Gent Funeral Home for graveside services at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church, with Rev. Alfred Daves officiating.