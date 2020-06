Ronnie H. Langford Sr.

Ronnie H. Langford Sr., 78, of Granite City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of Ronnie’s life, a memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.