Ronnie Lewis

Ronnie "Bruiser" Lewis, 58, of Alton, passed away at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
A celebration of life memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
