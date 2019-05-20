Rosalee C. Perigen

Rosalee C. Perigen, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Castle Rock, Colo.

She was born on June 25, 1937, in Granite City to Artie and Virgie (Bilyeu) Clark. She was married to Edward L. Perigen Sr. In 1985, after working for the city for 10 years, she went on to become an entrepreneur, opening Perigen Pools in Granite City with her husband and children.

She is survived by her children, Sheila, Eddie Lee Jr., and Yvette; as well as her sister Ruth (Bootsie) and brother, Gary. She has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart. One of her greatest joys in life was to love on the kids, protect them and spoil them.

Rose was a fierce and loving advocate for all children and underdogs. She was a true believer and prayer warrior. She loved music, dancing and singing, and could make you laugh until you cried. Her fashion was huge and wild, just like her heart. If you told her you liked her necklace, she would take it off and say, “It’s yours.” She will be sorely missed by her family and friends and lives on in each of them.

There will be an open house memorial service honoring both Rose and her late husband, Ed, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Lifepoint Church, 1701 St. Louis Road, Collinsville, IL 62234.