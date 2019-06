Rosalee N. Johnson, 93, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home in Godfrey.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey; Rev. Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.