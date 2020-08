Rosalia C. Doolen

Rosalia C. Doolen, 95, of Bethalto, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.