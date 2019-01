Rosalie Griffey, 78, of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Collinsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 28, at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Revisky officiating. Burial will follow at Union Miners Cemetery in Mount Olive.