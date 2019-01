Rose Marie Bearden, 88, of Glen Carbon, died at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.