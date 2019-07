Rose Marie Matson McCoy, 81, of Glen Carbon, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., with a Rosary service at 4 p.m., on Friday, July 26, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.