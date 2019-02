Rose Mary House

Rose Mary House, 87, of Edwardsville, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Andrew’s Place in Eureka, Mo.

There is no visitation. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. According to her wishes her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.