Rosemarie “Rosie” Pinkston

Rosemarie “Rosie” Pinkston, 77, of Granite City, born August 3, 1942, in Granite City, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Rosie worked as a manager for Grants, Firestone Tire and P & S Tire. She was also an active member of the PTA at Emerson Elementary. As an active member of Harvest Assembly Church in Granite City, she devoted her time serving in many capacities at church. Rosie led by example. Her Christlike love for all that knew her was expressed by the kind words and tireless service for those in need. She loved all people, and taught that to her family.

Rosie was an enthusiastic sports fan. She enjoyed cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. Mike Ditka didn’t have a bigger fan. She was even more enthusiastic when it came to cheering for loved ones coming through sports in the Granite City School District. Music was a big part of who she was. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Her love of music crossed many genres, from Peter Frampton (his picture was on the fridge), Ted Nugent, Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass, and of course all music praising Jesus.

Grandkids, nephews and nieces were always excited to go over to Grandma Rosie’s so she could measure their height on the kitchen wall. That wall was very important to her and competition among the grandkids. Congrats, Nick!

Rosie was a mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of Max. Quotes from her grandkids describing their grandma were: Supportive/Proud — any time I had an accomplishment I would want to tell her first. Caring, God-Fearing, Sacrificial, Loving, fun to be around and made a mean Palacinke.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband, Franklin “Johnny” Pinkston; her parents, Joseph Stajduhar and Amelia Makek Stajduhar; her twin brother, Larry Stajduhar; and brother-in-law, Mike Nesbit.

Surviving are her loving children, Larry (Carla) Pinkston of Granite City, Ronnie (Karen) Pinkston of Rockwall, Texas, and Angela (Mike) Votoupal of Maryville; brother, Joseph (Linda) Stajduhar of Colchester, Conn.; sister, Charlotte Nesbit of Surprise, Ariz.; brother, Stanley (Nancy) Stajduhar of Waddell, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Donetta Stajduhar of Marine; proud grandmother of Dr. Dana (Nick) Rozell, Trevor (Katie) Pinkston, Scott (Katie) Pinkston, Tyler Pinkston, Mathew Votoupal, Alec Votoupal and Abby ROSE Pinkston and proud great-grandmother of MAX Rozell; and extended family and friends.

Rosemarie deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this uncertain time, a private family service will be held with Pastor Roy Boyer officiating. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations may be mailed to Harvest Assembly Church at 4651 State Route 162, Granite City, IL 62040, and may also be accepted at the funeral home.

