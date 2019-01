Rosemary George

Rosemary George, 90, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Tuscon, Ariz., and Granite City, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 25, at the Lightner Cemetery in Scott City, Mo., with Rev. Clint Wisdom officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements.