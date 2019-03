Rosemary H. (Fleming) Klinke, 96, of Godfrey, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.