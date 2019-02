Rosemary R. Esparza

Rosemary R. Esparza, 85, passed away at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Jason Daves will officiate. Private burial will be in Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.