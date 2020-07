Rosina Summers

Rosina Summers, 91, of Plant City, Fla., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Leece, Italy, on June 7, 1929.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights. Funeral will be at noon Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, there will be no gathering after services.